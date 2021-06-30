  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 195 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional four deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,628 and 19,748 deaths as of June 30.

Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be no data on Monday, July 5 due to the state holiday.

In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

