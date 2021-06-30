Southfield (CW50) – In 1930, Cross and Peters Company was founded. The company was named after the founder’s first names, Cross and Peter. Both set out on a goal to make a better potato chip, hence the brand name – Better Made.

During this time, there were over the 20 chip companies in Detroit. Better Made is the only one that still exists today. They have attributed this to the success of their chips flavor, but also the involvement and love from the community that had made the Better Made chip a staple in Michigan.

At a time where concession stands weren’t really an established thing at movie theaters yet, Better Made opened up retail stores near theaters to provide snacks to movie goers. Chips were first sold in hand-stapled bags of waxed paper. After World War II, needing room for expansion, they opened their current location on Gratiot Avenue between Harper Avenue and French Road.

After the growing success of Frito and Lay (Later merging together), Better Made chose to compete with the national brands, producing its first flavored chip, barbecue, in 1973. Better Made processes over 60 million pounds of potatoes annually, in a process that transforms them into chips in approximately seven minutes. Michigan is the largest provider in the country when it comes to potato chip potatoes.

Phil Gusmano, VP of Purchasing for Better Made and a third generational legacy of the company, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the history of Better Made and what the iconic Detroit brand is doing to keep moving forward.

Learn more about Better Made at BetterMade.com

