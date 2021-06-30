Southfield (CW50) – The amount of history that is ingrained in Greenfield Village can only be comprehended by visiting the village. Visitors can experience firsthand the sights, sounds and sensations of America’s fascinating formation, where over 80 acres cover hundreds of years of history.

At Greenfield Village over 300 years of American history is preserved in dozens of historic buildings and artifacts. You can explore the lab where Thomas Edison had his lightbulb moment or the workshop where the Wright brothers learned to take flight. You can also have the Detroit history experience and ride in a real Model T.

Greenfield Village is expanding its summer operating schedule beginning Monday, July 5. The village will be open to the public each week Thursday-Monday and open to members only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week with a modified experience for Members-Only Strolling Days.

Another popular event that visitors have adored for almost 20 years is the Historic Baseball at The Henry Ford. In 1867, the first world tournament of Baseball was held in Detroit. The tournament is currently ongoing and ends in August. All rules of the game are established using a historic rule book from 1867.

In honor of 4th of July, The Henry Fiord is celebrating Salute to America: Summer Stroll at Greenfield Village, which ends on July 3rd. Guests are invited to walk at their own pace and listen to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra perform in smaller ensembles across the venue. Each symphony ensemble will be rotated throughout the evening to represent each section of the orchestra (brass, woodwinds, strings, etc.), rather than performing on a single grand stage with diverse music from American history, including choral singing, ragtime, and jazz . The walk includes historical decade vignettes, historical building experiences and free carousel rides. A fireworks display occurs at the end of the evening to top things off.

To learn more about Salute to America, go to TheHenryFord.org

Jim Johnson, Director of Greenfield Village, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about everything that you can experience at Greenfield Village.

