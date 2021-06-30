Southfield (CW50) – When becoming a US Citizen, immigrants must go through a process set by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. This process includes a civics test, written in English and made up of 128 questions that you can study before hand, 20 are selected to answer on the test. Getting 12 out of 20 correct leads to passing the test. After passing the test, there is a naturalization interview.

There are 10 steps needed to move forward with naturalizations: Detailed description can be found here.

Determine if you are already a US citizen Determine if you are eligble to become a US citizen Prepare your Form N-400 Submit Form N-400 and pay your fees Go to a biometrics appointment, if applicable Complete the interview Receive a decision from USCIS on your N-400 Receive a notice to take the Oath of Allegiance Take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States Understanding US citizenship

Ana Santiago, a Public Affairs Officer for USCIS, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the process of becoming a U.S. Citizen and what the benefits are of full citizenship vs. remaining in the country on a Green Card.

You can learn more about U.S. Citizenship at USCIS.gov.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50