(CBS DETROIT) – On Tuesday, June 29, Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke ground on TechSmith’s headquarters in East Lansing, a leading software development company that will create up to 50 jobs and retain up to 275 jobs.

She was joined by Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., MD, and TechSmith CEO Wendy Hamilton.

“TechSmith’s investment in East Lansing proves once again that Michigan is a world leader in innovation and further cements the Lansing region as a tech and professional services hub in the state,” said Whitmer. “This new headquarters facility will create up to 50 new good-paying, high-tech jobs for Michigan workers and underscores the strength of Michigan’s tech talent. As we jumpstart Michigan’s economy, today’s groundbreaking is helping to build the path for economic growth and recovery right here in mid-Michigan.”

TechSmith is a high-tech software company that focuses on capturing screen content for better communication.

The company’s software is used as aides for training, tutorials, scholastic lessons, and everyday communication.

TechSmith is consolidating five existing facilities into one new headquarters building. The new building will be located near the former Spartan Village in East Lansing.

The greenspace they are building on will need infrastructure investments, including connecting utilities, water drainage, fiber optics, and road improvements.

The Michigan State University Foundation agreed to cover most infrastructure improvements with an estimated investment of about $2 million.

“We’re pleased to welcome TechSmith to a location closer to our campus,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “They have been a great collaborator with the university for over a decade, and this move will facilitate opportunities to further build upon our relationship.”

The project was awarded a $250,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund in December. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Florida, Texas, and Maryland.

With the support of the grant, the project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $15 million.

“In a growing tech company, it’s all about attracting and enabling the right talent,” said Wendy Hamilton, TechSmith CEO. “We look forward to providing a world-class tech facility to our amazing team that reinforces our culture, creativity, and collaboration. We are also committed to supporting Michigan State University and the Lansing region as community stakeholders and would like to thank so many partners that have helped get us to this partnership off the ground- including MSU, the MSU Foundation, the City of East Lansing, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and other partners.”

Since its founding, TechSmith has focused on embracing an employee-centric mindset.

TechSmith has an extensive internship program that brings interns to the Lansing area each summer from many different universities and colleges and provides year-round internships to local students from MSU and Lansing Community College.

The new headquarters building is expected to be a recruiting tool that will include modern design, open work areas, and employee comforts mimicking accommodations found at software companies based in Silicon Valley.

This project builds on efforts led by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation by supporting a business in the tech and professional and corporate services and fostering high-wage job growth.

