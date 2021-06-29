MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 173 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 32 deaths Tuesday
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,433 and 19,744 deaths as of June 29.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 27 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
