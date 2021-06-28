(CBS DETROIT)- All eyes in the golf world will be on Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The week was kicked off Monday with the John Shippen event.

“It’s going to be a cool experience,” said Jeremiah Simpson.

It will also be a first experience for 15-year-old Jeremiah Simpson of Detroit, who’s attending his first live golf match.

“Just wanted to get my son out here and get him introduced and excited about this game,” said Alex Simpson II, Jeremiah’s Dad.

A game Alex Simpson says his father introduced him to. All three came out Monday for the 2nd day of the John Shippen invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage at the Historic Detroit Golf Club. The national event invites the nation’s top black female and male amateur and professional golfers to compete. The events namesake was the first American born golf professional and the first black golf professional.

“My opinion doesn’t just honor John Shippen it honors all the other greats that came after you know, Teddy Rose even Joe Louis and you know all those guys, It’s just an amazing opportunity to be here and play in front of so many people that support me,” said Detroiter Joseph Hooks, a Golfer who competed in the John Shippen Invitational on Monday.

Hooks says events like these showcasing black golfers are so important, and teaches the next generation that representation matters in the sport. That’s something the Simpson family is hoping comes out of this experience.

“Very important vital to the game to any game any sport that you can reach out and touch everybody in the community,” said Alex Simpson senior.

