(CBS DETROIT) – Tanger Outlets Howell is hosting an Independence Day Block Party on July 3.
The event is sponsored by T-Mobile, is free and open to the public, and will feature a variety of different family-friendly offerings, including 9 holes of Tanger Mini Golf with a free treat at the end, a Super Hero Meet & Greet, fun with the T-Mobile team, over-sized outdoor games, the Tanger Prize Wheel and more!READ MORE: Michigan Reports 311 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths
Shoppers can also enjoy savings all weekend at Tanger Outlets Howell, as its July Fourth Weekend Summer Sale will be happening from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.READ MORE: UAW Leaders Pick Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry To Run Union
Different brands participating in the sale include Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour, Crocs Outlet, Sunglass Hut, and Tommy Hilfiger.
For a complete list of sale offerings, visit tangeroutlets.com/Howell/Deals.MORE NEWS: Weekend Flooding In Detroit: Here's What Affected Residents Can Do
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.