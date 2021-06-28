  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Block Party, independence day celebration, independence day sale, Tanger Outlets Howell

(CBS DETROIT) – Tanger Outlets Howell is hosting an Independence Day Block Party on July 3.

The event is sponsored by T-Mobile, is free and open to the public, and will feature a variety of different family-friendly offerings, including 9 holes of Tanger Mini Golf with a free treat at the end, a Super Hero Meet & Greet, fun with the T-Mobile team, over-sized outdoor games, the Tanger Prize Wheel and more!

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 311 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Shoppers can also enjoy savings all weekend at Tanger Outlets Howell, as its July Fourth Weekend Summer Sale will be happening from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.

READ MORE: UAW Leaders Pick Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry To Run Union

Different brands participating in the sale include Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour, Crocs Outlet, Sunglass Hut, and Tommy Hilfiger.

For a complete list of sale offerings, visit tangeroutlets.com/Howell/Deals.

MORE NEWS: Weekend Flooding In Detroit: Here's What Affected Residents Can Do

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.