  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:clinton township man, ejected, fatal crash, investigation, Michigan State Police, tree, vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Detroit.

It happened Monday, June 28 at 12:45 a.m. where troopers were dispatched to eastbound I-94 and Barrett Avenue.

READ MORE: Extra Deputies To Patrol Oakland County Lakes Over July 4

Credit: Michigan State Police

Police say preliminary investigation reveals the 32-year-old driver from Clinton Township was driving at a high rate of speed on I-94 and lost control. He went up the embankment, struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

READ MORE: July 4 Celebrations: Here's A List Of Fireworks Shows Happening In Metro Detroit

Credit: Michigan State Police

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor pending autopsy results.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Area Residents Clean Up After Flooding Hits Region

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.