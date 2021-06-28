(CBS DETROIT) – On westbound I-94 just past Warren in southwest Detroit, flooding was still a major issue after the weekend.

CW50’s Cryss Walker was able to count about six cars still submerged underwater Monday afternoon.

This is the second major flooding event under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, and she says she wants to work on a long-term infrastructure plan to prevent this from happening in the future.

The governor also says she’s going to need help from the state legislature to get the job done.

“I’ve been trying to get that conversation going since literally day one of my administration. I’m going to continue to do what I can but a partnership from the legislature will go a long way toward helping make sure future governors don’t have to worry about our infrastructure,” said Whitmer.

On Monday, Whitmer assessed damages in Detroit, Dearborn and Garden City after the area was washed Friday with record rainfall totaling almost six inches in five hours, making it the largest rain event in 80 years.

“The downpour obviously here was concentrated on to the freeways that are recessed below the ground which amplified water accumulation and crucially it showed us what we already know, our aging infrastructure needs upgrades and repairs,” said Whitmer.

The governor joined Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and DWSD Director Gary Brown to discuss plans to help affected residents.

According to DWSD, 2,800 Detroit residents experienced flooded basements.

Fifteen bulk crews are dispatched throughout the city to pick up curbside debris.

“We’ve had a lot of loss of property, and we are going to do everything that we can to help you recover as quickly as possible,” said Duggan.

Gov. Whitmer issued a State of Emergency for Wayne County, the first step to get FEMA funds but the process could take weeks.

“We will continue to work closely with Mayor Duggan as well as other leaders at the local level to ensure that our FEMA requests are informed and inclusive and address the gravity and breath of the crisis that we are confronting at the moment,” said Whitmer.

In the meantime, affected residents are encouraged to take pictures, store receipts and file claims as clean-up and dry-out efforts continue.

