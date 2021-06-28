MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 311 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional five deaths for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,260 and 19,712 deaths as of June 28.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, June 25. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is ~103 per day.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
