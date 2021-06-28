(CBS DETROIT) – Contracting crews will replace the 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75 in the city of Madison Heights after the Independence Day weekend this year.
They will begin removing the existing structure overnight on Friday, July 9. The new 11 Mile Road overpass is set to open in mid-November.
Both directions of 11 Mile Road will be closed to through-traffic between Campbell-Hilton and John R. roads during the replacement work.
One lane will be open in each direction for residential and business traffic between Campbell-Hilton Road and the southbound service drive on the west side of the freeway, and between John R. Road and the northbound service drive on the east side of I-75.
Traffic will be detoured to 12 Mile Road during the closure.
All ramps at the I-75/11 Mile Road interchange will be closed, except for Fourth Avenue access to southbound I-75. This ramp will remain open during the beginning of the replacement process and is expected to close later in the summer.
The northbound service drive from Lincoln to Baxter avenues, and the southbound service drive from Gardenia Avenue to just south of 11 Mile Road, will be closed until mid-November.
For more information, visit www.Modernize75.com.
