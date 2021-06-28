Extra Deputies To Patrol Oakland County Lakes Over July 4Extra sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling Oakland County lakes over the July 4 holiday period as part of a national campaign aimed at reducing alcohol, and drug-related accidents and fatalities on bodies of water.

July 4 Celebrations: Here's A List Of Fireworks Shows Happening In Metro DetroitThe Fourth of July is around the corner and many in Metro Detroit are already planning big celebrations this year now that covid restrictions are over.

Detroit Area Residents Clean Up After Flooding Hits RegionResidents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands.

Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, RetiresRoy Gamble, 65, became acting president in November of 2019 just after a contentious 40-day strike against General Motors, and in the middle of a wide-ranging federal probe of bribery and embezzlement by top union officials.

Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Giving Free Heart Screenings For Teens June 26Beaumont hospital royal oak hosting a free in-person heart screening for teens. The first one since the pandemic. This will be for teen 13-18 years old and registration is required.

Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel StructureBedrock and Barton Malow announced that structural steel arrived to the Hudson's site, and the structure will be built over the next nine months.