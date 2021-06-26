THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH – Monday, June 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
NOW AND THEN – When the governor of New Hampshire closes Greylock’s borders, Sarah (Stella Baker) calls on Bella (Landry Bender), Tyler (Forrest Goodluck), and Maya’s (Izabella Alvarez) spunky teenage energy to help her solve the problem.READ MORE: Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, Retires
Corinne (Hope Lauren) pushes Danny (Luke Mitchell) to reveal a secret that he’s been keeping from everyone, including Sarah and Ellen (Megan Follows).
Meanwhile, an extreme act from Grover (Ian Duff) reveals the depth of his struggles with the recent loss of a loved one.
Nia Holloway also stars.
Erica Dunton directed the episode written by Debra Fordham (#103).
Original airdate 6/28/2021.
Original airdate 6/28/2021.

Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.