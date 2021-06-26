DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien.
After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked.
Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answered the answer help to his problem.
Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers.
Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life.
Dominic Purcell also stars.
Dominic Purcell also stars.
David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala (608).
