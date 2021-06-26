BATWOMAN – Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets.READ MORE: Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, Retires
Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day).
In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it.READ MORE: Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Giving Free Heart Screenings For Teens June 26
Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#218).
Original airdate 6/27/21.MORE NEWS: Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel Structure
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.