ALL AMERICAN – Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
UNCERTAIN FUTURE – As Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) high school football career is coming to an end, he starts to imagine what his future might look like.READ MORE: Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, Retires
Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grows concerned about his football future and Asher (Cody Christian) gets upset when he discovers that Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) has been keeping something from him.
Grace (Karimah Westbrook) tries to have a nice evening after learning some good news, but Dillion (guest star Jalyn Hall) finds a way to mess it up.READ MORE: Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Giving Free Heart Screenings For Teens June 26
Meanwhile, the group holds a Friendsgiving at Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) but not everyone seems to receive a friendly welcome.
Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares and Monet Mazur also star.
David McWhirter directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore & Carrie Gutenberg. (#315).MORE NEWS: Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel Structure
