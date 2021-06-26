IN THE DARK – Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
ON THE LAM – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) begin a long and arduous journey as they attempt to stay one step ahead of Josh (Theo Bhat) and Clemens (Matt Murray.).
Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#302).
Original airdate 6/30/2021.