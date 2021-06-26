  • WWJ-TV

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point.

Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation.

Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school.

Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, and Wole Parks also star. (#108).

The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

Original airdate 6/1/2021.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.