DYNASTY – Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
LAURA LEIGHTON GUEST STARS – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO which leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon (guest star Laura Leighton), an SEC officer, and a figure from Liam's (Adam Huber) past.
Corinne shares some information that leaves Liam both confused and disappointed.
Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Culhane's (Robert C. Riley) friendly agreement becomes a fierce competition.
Lastly, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Dominique (Michael Michele) are seemingly nowhere to be found.
Also starring Alan Dale, Sam Underwood, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown, and Daniella Alonso.
The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Melanie Mayron (#409).
Original airdate 7/2/2021.