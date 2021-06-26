Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, RetiresRoy Gamble, 65, became acting president in November of 2019 just after a contentious 40-day strike against General Motors, and in the middle of a wide-ranging federal probe of bribery and embezzlement by top union officials.

Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Giving Free Heart Screenings For Teens June 26Beaumont hospital royal oak hosting a free in-person heart screening for teens. The first one since the pandemic. This will be for teen 13-18 years old and registration is required.

Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel StructureBedrock and Barton Malow announced that structural steel arrived to the Hudson's site, and the structure will be built over the next nine months.

Mosquito-Borne Jamestown Canyon Virus Confirmed In Michigan: Here's Everything To KnowResidents are reminded that the best way to protect themselves against JCV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV), is to prevent mosquito bites.

Michigan Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Man Cleared Of 3 Murders After 16 years In PrisonA man serving a life sentence was released from prison Friday after 16 years, following the dismissal of three murder convictions in southwestern Michigan.