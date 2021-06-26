WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
UNLIKELY ANIMAL TRIOS – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guest Kelli Goss as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.READ MORE: Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, Retires
On today’s show, we’ve got an unlikely animal trio, a tortoise that should be charging cab fare, and a dog who could really use some cleats.READ MORE: Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Giving Free Heart Screenings For Teens June 26
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#111).
Original airdate 11/27/2020.MORE NEWS: Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel Structure
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.