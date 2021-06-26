THE FLASH – Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CHILLBLAINE IS RELEASED FROM PRISON – When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home.
Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts.
Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound (#715).
Original airdate 6/29/2021