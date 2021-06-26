WALKER – Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family.READ MORE: Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, Retires
Alex Pillai directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#113).READ MORE: Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Giving Free Heart Screenings For Teens June 26
Original airdate 6/10/2021.MORE NEWS: Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel Structure
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.