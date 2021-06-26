KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) when the case he's working on takes a turn.
Ryan (Jon Prasida) decides to officially introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents.
Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) receive a surprise visitor.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu and Tony Chung also star.
Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Linda Ge & John Bring (#110).
Original airdate 6/30/2021.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.