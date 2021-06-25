MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 40 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,949 and 19,707 deaths as of June 25.
Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
