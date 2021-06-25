  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Detroit.

It happened on Thursday, June 24 at 7:42 p.m. in the 7300 block of McGraw.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot by a 26-year-old male suspect.

The details of what led to the shooting are still under investigation, but police arrested the 26-year-old suspect and recovered the weapon.

First responders transported the 28-year-old man to a local hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440.

