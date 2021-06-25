(CBS DETROIT) – Bedrock Detroit and Barton Malow announced that structural steel arrived to the Hudson’s site, and steel assembly began on Thursday, June 24.
Following initial column placement, the structure will be built over a nine-month period, with two floors of steel erected every three to four weeks.
The installation will include a total of 6,520 tons of structural steel and 100,000 bolts. Some of the trusses weigh more than 112,000 lbs., and measure more than 90 feet long and 22 feet tall.
The steel is American-made and was both fabricated and sourced from Pittsburgh.
