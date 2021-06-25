HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Detroit-area man has been charged with murder and child abuse in the slaying of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old son nearly two years ago.
The child suffered head injuries on Aug. 26, 2019 while being cared for by the man at a home in Harper Woods, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said.
The child was taken later that night to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was arraigned Thursday and ordered jailed without bond. A July 7 probable cause conference and July 14 preliminary examination have been scheduled.
