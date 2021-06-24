(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Health Division is introducing a $50 gift card incentive to any Oakland County resident receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine from June 24 until July 4.

The county is on the cusp of reaching their goal of vaccinating 70 percent of residents 16 and older by July 4.

Oakland County residents can visit any Oakland County Health Division vaccine clinic or any other COVID-19 vaccine provider in Michigan to qualify for the incentive while supplies last. The Health Division is also holding daily vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both its North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and South Oakland Health Center in Southfield.

Residents can visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com to locate a Health Division vaccine clinic.

Those who do not have access to the Internet may call the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for more information.

Oakland County residents who receive their first dose from June 24 to July 4 at a provider other than Oakland County Health Division may claim the incentive by:

Visiting OaklandCountyVaccine.com to complete a survey. The gift card will be mailed after the Health Division has verified vaccination status.

Individuals who do not have access to the internet may call the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 to claim their gift card.

The target age group for this push to reach the 70 percent goal is young adults and teens. Seventy-two percent of Oakland County residents 30 and older have received at least their first dose. Only 54 percent of Oakland County residents ages 16-29 years old have had their first dose.

Oakland County says: This incentive will be offered until July 4, 2021, or until all gift cards have been distributed, whichever comes first. Persons under 18 are eligible to receive a vaccine and a gift card with the consent of their parent or legal guardian. This is not a lottery, and the COVID-19 vaccine is provided free of charge. No person will be asked to pay any money in exchange for the COVID-19 vaccine or the $50 gift card. There is no element of chance involved in this incentive.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.