Operation Dry Water Enforcement: Oakland County Sheriff's Office To Increase Lake Patrols July 2-4Oakland County Sheriff’s marine deputies will be out in force on county lakes for the July 4 holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

Michigan DNR: Deer Private Land Assistance Network Grant Application Period Open Now Until July 18The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Deer Private Land Assistance Network grant program is now open.

Michigan Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Here's How Michigan Ranks Among Other States In Recreational Boats Per CapitaAccording to the data, the northern Midwest is the top boating region, and it seems to dominate most of the coastal states on a per capita basis.

Detroit Police Department's 'Operation Restore Order' Cracks Down On Violence In The City'Operation Restore Order' targeted specific areas on the city's east and west sides and made 20 felony arrests on the first day.

Detroit Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Connection To Non Fatal Shooting On City's West SidePolice say if anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.