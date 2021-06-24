HONOLULU (AP) — The 31-year-old man officers on the Big Island shot and killed last week had no permanent Hawaii address and was originally from Michigan, police said.
Police said Daniel Buckingham cut an officer with a large knife Friday when officers responded to an alarm at a Hilo home that was supposed to be empty.READ MORE: Farmington Hills Police Department Reminds Residents About Fireworks Ordinance
Buckingham was hiding in a bedroom and swing a knife at an officer, hitting him in the forearm, police said. Two of the other responding officers fired their guns, killing Buckingham.
An autopsy Tuesday found Buckingham died of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The final autopsy report is pending toxicology results, police said.READ MORE: Oakland County Adds $50 Incentive To Help Reach 70 Percent Vaccine Goal By July 4
Buckingham reportedly lived on the island for about a-year-and-a-half and was originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, police said.
The injured officer was take to a hospital, where he was treated for a large cut and released.
This was the second time last week that Hawaii Police Department officers shot and killed someone.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Officer Charged In High-Speed Crash That Killed Attorney Cliff Woodards
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.