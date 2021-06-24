(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 440, House Bill 4040, House Bill 4050, House Bill 4122 into law on Thursday.
"All the bills I signed today make a difference in the lives of Michiganders," said Whitmer. "Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 4122 make it easier for veterans to obtain county veteran services, benefits, and cash assistance, giving back to those who have sacrificed for our nation."
Senate Bill 10 will would amend the Open Meetings Act to allow a county veteran services committee to meet in a closed session to interview a veteran or his or her spouse or dependent regarding an application for benefits or financial assistance and to discuss the application.
Senate Bill 10 was sponsored by Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, and a copy can be found here.
House Bill 4122 will amend 1953 PA 192 to modify the distribution and expenditure of grants from the County Veteran Service Fund. Among other things, the bill would revise grant eligibility requirements to allow more counties to participate in the grant program and would allow counties to use grants for allowable expenditures as determined by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and for an emergent need relief program to provide direct financial assistance through county veteran service operations.
House Bill 4122 was sponsored by Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, and a copy can be found here.
Senate Bill 440 allows MDHHS to approve a pilot program to provide positron emission tomography (PET) scanner services if the pilot meets certain requirements.
Senate Bill 440 was sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and a copy can be found here.
House Bill 4040 allows federally-approved apprenticeship programs to operate in Michigan without registering as a proprietary school.
House Bill 4040 was sponsored by Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, and a copy can be found here.
House Bill 4050 protects Michigan’s natural resources by amending the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to allow the exemption from disclosure of certain data relating to the location of game.
House Bill 4050 was sponsored by Rep. John Cherry, D-Flint, and a copy can be found here.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths
