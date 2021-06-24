(CBS DETROIT)– Shootings in the city of Detroit lately have been out of control and in order to combat the violence, Chief James White is taking some serious action.
By land, air, and even house back. Members of the Detroit Police Department hit the streets Thursday as part of a major operation.READ MORE: Operation Dry Water Enforcement: Oakland County Sheriff's Office To Increase Lake Patrols July 2-4
“Those that are wanted in this area, those who are on parole and probation, those who have violated parole and probation,” said Chief James White, DPD Interim Police Chief during a press conference Thursday on Conner and East Warren.
Chief White says also those known for victimizing the community are the ones being sought during this second day of “Operation Restore Order,” “Enough is Enough.” More than 100 uniformed and plain clothed officers targeted specific areas on the Eastside Thursday. Wednesdays crack down on the Westside resulted in several arrests.READ MORE: Michigan DNR: Deer Private Land Assistance Network Grant Application Period Open Now Until July 18
“20 felony arrests, 8 misdemeanor arrests, 410 ordinance violations, 11 firearms confiscated,” White said.
White also says several illegal drugs were confiscated. DPD says the operation was initiated due to a surge in violent crimes. In comparison to this time last year, as of June 21, 2021, the city saw over a 20% increase in non-fatal shootings and a 16% increase in homicides, including the shooting deaths of two children recently.
“We’re unapologetic about keeping our city safe, we’re going to do the work necessary to make sure the community is safe,” White said
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths