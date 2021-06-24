(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a male suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting on the city’s west side.
It happened Monday at 1 p.m. in the 18000 block of Woodingham.
Police say a 36-year-old man was backing his Dodge Durango into his driveway when he struck the suspect’s vehicle. Both the suspect and the 36-year-old man exited their vehicle and after a short conversation, police say the suspect fired a shot and struck the 36-year-old man.
The suspect then left the location in a red SUV.
The 36-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say if anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
