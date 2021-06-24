DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a lawyer in February, authorities said Thursday.
Officer Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol vehicle smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said.
Funderburg was charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer who could comment on the case.
"Proper investigations take time and that is what we strive for in every case. … It's true that Mr. Woodards was respected in his profession, but the facts and evidence are what caused us to charge in this case," prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
After the crash, then-police Chief James Craig said he found the incident “troubling,” noting the high speed of the patrol vehicle. The crash occurred around 1 a.m.
Woodards was a defense attorney who regularly had cases in Wayne County courts.
