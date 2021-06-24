  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, Detroit Police officer, fatal crash, Involuntary Manslaughter, lawyer

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a lawyer in February, authorities said Thursday.

Officer Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol vehicle smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

READ MORE: Farmington Hills Police Department Reminds Residents About Fireworks Ordinance

Funderburg was charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer who could comment on the case.

“Proper investigations take time and that is what we strive for in every case. … It’s true that Mr. Woodards was respected in his profession, but the facts and evidence are what caused us to charge in this case,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed By Hawaii Police Was From Ann Arbor

After the crash, then-police Chief James Craig said he found the incident “troubling,” noting the high speed of the patrol vehicle. The crash occurred around 1 a.m.

Woodards was a defense attorney who regularly had cases in Wayne County courts.

MORE NEWS: Oakland County Adds $50 Incentive To Help Reach 70 Percent Vaccine Goal By July 4

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.