Filed Under:ACLU, American Civil Liberties Union, lawsuit, michigan state policce

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police is facing a new lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union which is claiming troopers pull over Black drivers at a disproportionate rate.

ACLU attorneys point to Michigan State Police data, saying there is enough evidence of racial profiling.

The ACLU also posted a video to its YouTube channel, showing a Black couple being searched in 2019 on 8 Mile Road.

The couple says they were accused of running a red light, searched by K9 drug sniffing dogs, but let go without a single ticket.