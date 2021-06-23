Southfield (CW50) – Nearly five years after opening, Beacon Park’s 1.2 acres in downtown Detroit has become a staple in the city for families residing downtown, as well as people traveling into Detroit for the day. With light installations, open lawn space, and even a two-story restaurant connected to it, Beacon Park has dedicated its space to various events, activities, markets, and performances.

After closing the space to activities in 2020, Beacon Park is back in full force with its summer activities. From volleyball leagues, fitness workouts, and yoga to Family Fun Days and night markets, Beacon Park has a packed summer for people of all ages.

Megan Heeres, Manager of Beacon Park, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about what goes on downtown at Beacon Park and how it’s the perfect place for people who don’t want to leave the city to be active outside.

“You can find something for everybody out there during the Family Fun Day, whatever your age is, just kind of being a kid again and exploring the green space and all of the activities we have to offer.”

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50

Below is a list of summer activities running throughout the season at Beacon Park in Detroit:

–

Volleyball Leagues with Come Play Detroit

Tuesdays, Wednesdays: May 25 – Sept. 1

Games 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Volleyball Leagues are returning to Beacon Park! Only players feeling well should attend. All players will have their temperature taken upon arrival with a no-touch thermometer, hand sanitizer will be available on all courts/fields, volleyballs will be disinfected between games and players must wear a mask. Those interested can sign up with a team or as a free agent. For more information, visit ComePlayDetroit.com.

–

Fitness After Dark

Thursday: May 27, June 24, July 22 & Aug. 26

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Join Beacon Park Detroit and Coach Kiwi for the summer series; Fitness After Dark – KICKABS with Coach Kiwi. The event includes 60 minutes of intense cardio kickboxing and ab work in the dark and will feature a pre-party warm-up, strobing lights and live music from DJ Steel. Participants can attend in person or virtually, and the event is free and open to all ages. There are limited in-person spots, so participants must pre-register to attend. Free glow packs will be available for participants while supplies last. VIP glow packs are available for a limited time.

–

Rise and Grind Workout

Saturday: June 5 and June 19

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

The summer Saturday series at Beacon Park, Rise and Grind Workout – KICKABS with Coach Kiwi includes 60 minutes of intense cardio kickboxing and ab workouts. The event is available in-person or virtually and is free to everyone of all ages. In-person participants must pre-register. Participants should bring a water bottle and yoga mat, along with a suggested donation fee to participate.

–

City Glow Yoga™

June 7 & 21, July 5 & 19, Aug. 2, 16 & 30, Sept. 13 (biweekly)

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

City Glow Yoga™ returns to Beacon Park this spring and summer for a socially distanced version of its city-inspired yoga program, including immersive outdoor yoga sessions using silent disco technology. Via headphones, participants will be immersed in music, creating the perfect vibe to experience the city and their inner selves. There is a $5 suggested donation to participate. Please bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited, so reservations are required.

–

Baby + Me Yoga

Tuesdays: June 22 – Aug. 31

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Baby and Me yoga classes at Beacon Park are a great way for parents to meet, make connections and enjoy special time with their babies, all while experiencing the benefits of yoga. Classes are designed for parents with non-walking infants/toddlers (0-18 months). No prior yoga experience necessary. Attendees should wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat and have a blanket on hand if needed. This class is free and open to the public. Registration required.

–

Mama Meet Ups with Detroit Mama Hub

Tuesdays: June 22, July 6 & 20, Aug. 3, 17 & 31

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (biweekly)

Join us at Beacon Park for our upcoming Mamas Circles, a casual space where attendees can make new friends, swap tips, ask questions and just vent with other moms. This class is free and open to the public. Registration required.

–

Family Fun Days

Sundays: June 6 – Aug. 29,

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Beacon Park is the spot for family fun this summer. enjoy make + take activities, lawn games and crafts! Each week will feature unique themes, including field day activities, music, art and live performances, and even a back-to-school bash. Attendees can also refuel from the local food trucks or grab a bite at Beacon Park’s flagship restaurant Lumen Detroit. Event themes are included below and are subject to change.

June 6 – Music, Arts, + Stories

June 13 – Run + Play Field Day w/ First Responders 4 Fitness

June 20 – Father’s Day Celebration

June 27 – Main Stage + Crafts

July 11 – Run + Play Field Day w/ First Responders 4 Fitness

July 18 – Main Stage + Crafts

July 25 – Celebrate Detroit! 320th B’Day Party

August 1 – National Friendship Day – Passport Activities

August 8 – Run + Play Field Day w/ First Responders 4 Fitness

August 15 – Music, Arts, + Stories

August 22 – Main Stage + Crafts

August 29 – Back to School Celebration

–

Night Market

Saturdays: July 5 – Aug. 28 (no event July 3)

6 p.m. – 11 p.m.