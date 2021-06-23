Southfield (CW50) – After decades of tourism campaigns promoting Michigan, Pure Michigan has spent 15 years as the state’s prime tourism campaign, capturing the hearts of Michiganders and resonating with travelers looking for the best places to go in America.

Travel Michigan, the organization behind the Pure Michigan campaign, has made it their mission to depict Michigan as an adventurous travel destination, eager for tourists to find the state’s hidden gems and explore the nation’s longest fish-water coastline. Lakes, campgrounds, wildlife refuges, and 103 Michigan state parks and recreation areas create a wide variety of recreational pursuits for travelers of any kind.

Since its inception, Michigan Native and Actor Tim Allen has been the voice of the Pure Michigan ad campaigns. His voice has graced the television screens and radio waves of Michigan residents since 2006, and has expanded to the TVs and radios nationwide since 2010. In its early years, the campaign had a focus on getting Michigan residents to get outside and explore all that the Great Lake State had to offer. Today, the campaign maintains this mission, while putting a focus on getting out-of-state travelers to cross Michigan’s boarder and explore the state for themselves.

Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the Pure Michigan Campaign and how it has managed to capture something special and maintain it for 15 years, while previous campaigns couldn’t.

Lorenz also talks about the use of the hashtag #PureMichigan, while mentioning an expansion of the phrase to #OnePureMichigan because, “We may be two peninsulas, but we’re one pure Michigan.”

Learn more about what the state of Michigan has to offer on Michigan.org