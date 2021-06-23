Southfield (CW50) – Established in 1966 as America’s first national lakeshore, Pictured Rocks is home to towering sandstone cliffs that run for miles along the shoreline. Covering over 42 miles of shoreline, Pictured Rocks is a picture perfect sight full of beaches, sand dunes, waterfalls, inland lakes, and deep forests.
Pictured Rocks isn't just a destination spot for the summer time, as there are many different activities to experience throughout all four seasons in the year. In the spring, the flowers bloom along the trails and bring life to the forests. Summertime beckons travelers to the park's beaches, hiking trails, boat and kayaking tours. Autumn holds the changing of the forest's colors, as travelers come to experience the brilliant hues of orange, red, and yellow that line the expansive forests. Even though winter comes to Pictured Rocks, it is still a popular location to explore through ice climbing tours and even ice fishing.
Dave Horne, Superintendent of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about everything that tourists can experience when visiting the park and shares what he expects the upcoming season will look like for the area.
To learn more about Pictured Rocks, go to NPS.gov/piro
