(CBS DETROIT)- A brand new Beaumont breast care center will soon open in Wayne.
"Over the past 5 years the patient volume for the breast care services at Beaumont Wayne has grown by 30%," said Dr. Ashok Jain the chief medical officer for Beaumont Hospitals:Taylor Trenton, Wayne.
During a press conference outside the new facility Wednesday Dr. Jain says since opening in 2007 the breast cancer center at Wayne has seen a 300% increase in patients, that’s why this newly expanded space is needed.
“At more than 6000 square feet the new center is twice as large as our former site,” said Dr. Jessica Kaniowski the medical director for Beaumont Breast Care Center Wayne.
The new site will also provide advanced screening and diagnostic technology.
“The new center will triple the access to 3d mammography technology our available advanced imaging technology will also include breast ultrasound, breast MRI, digital mammography and all image guided breast procedures,” said Dr. Kaniowski.
The new $5 million facility was made possible through the Beaumont foundation and is attached to the main Beaumont Wayne Hospital.
The center will welcome patients starting Monday June 28th.
