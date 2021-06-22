MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 91 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,582 and 19,662 deaths as of June 22.READ MORE: Buddy's Pizza Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Donations To Detroit Zoo
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.READ MORE: Moderna Increasing Production For Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Pledges 3 Billion Doses By 2022
In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: 'Our Pure Michigan Summer Is Back,' Whitmer Officially Announces Mask Mandate, Some COVID Restrictions Lifted
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.