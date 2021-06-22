(CBS DETROIT) – Police Chief James White will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding violence in the city of Detroit.
The conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.
White, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw, Community Activists, and the family of Brison Christian, a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a shooting I-75 in Detroit, are expected to give remarks during the conference.
Police are also investigating multiple shootings that happened across the city of Detroit on Monday.
The first happened on Monday at 4:13 p.m., in the 8600 block of Ward. Police say during an altercation a 23-year-old man fired shots, striking a 25-year-old man. The 23-year-old man was arrested and two weapons were recovered. The 25-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
The second happened at 4:16 p.m. in the 18000 block of Northlawn where police say a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were discovered fatally shot inside of the location.
An infant was also discovered inside the location and police say it appeared he was unharmed. This is an ongoing investigation.
The third was a double shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 18900 block of Curtis. Police say a 41-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
