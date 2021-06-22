(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit-staple Buddy’s Pizza is celebrating its 75th anniversary with some special pizza.
This time, it's not for humans.
Pizzas are being prepared for several animals at the Detroit Zoo.
All of them will be animal friendly and will use ingredients approved by the zoo’s staff.
Grizzly bears will get a vegetable and fish pizza, meanwhile, wolves will enjoy a full meat lovers pizza.
