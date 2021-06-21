Gov. Whitmer: Michigan Will Open To Full Capacity June 22Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last Thursday that beginning Tuesday, June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100 percent and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask. Here's everything to know.

Michigan State University Raises Tuition For Students From Families Earning $100KMichigan State University will raise tuition by 2% this fall which university officials say will mostly impact students from families earning more than $100,000 each year.

Juneteenth Not Only a Holiday At The Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Its Part Of The Curriculum, And Has Been Over 20 YearsFor over 20 years the Barack Obama Leadership Academy (formally the Timbuktu Academy,) on Detroit’s Eastside, has incorporated Juneteenth, African History in their curriculum, says they are only 1 of 3 schools in Detroit to have this. They celebrated the annual holiday Friday

Michigan Reports 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Man Charged In Gas Station Assault And RobberyA Detroit man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a 37-year-old man.

2 Detroit Women Partner To Celebrate, Provide Resources At Juneteenth EventIt's scheduled to take place at 16065 Hamilton Ave. in Highland Park on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.