EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University will raise tuition by 2% this fall which university officials say will mostly impact students from families earning more than $100,000 each year.
The increase for incoming in-state freshmen this fall equals about $290 each year, which university officials said is the first tuition hike in four years. The new tuition rate is roughly $14,750 each year. Along with the tuition rate is $204 more in room and board costs, an increase which comes after a two-year rate freeze.
However, university officials say most students who come from families earning less than $100,000 won't be impacted by the increase because of financial aid and emergency grants from federal COVID-19 legislation.
International and graduate students will also see tuition hikes.
