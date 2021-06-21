  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 327 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 35 deaths Monday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,491 and 19,647 deaths as of June 21.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, June 18. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 109 per day.

Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

