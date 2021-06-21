MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 327 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 35 deaths Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,491 and 19,647 deaths as of June 21.READ MORE: Police Investigating Shootings Across Detroit
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, June 18. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 109 per day.
Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.READ MORE: Michiganders React To State Lifting COVID Restrictions Tuesday
In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Michigan Court Asked To Change Dates To Draw Political Maps
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.