BATWOMAN – Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
A VILLAINOUS PLOT – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman.
Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again.
Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson.
Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#217).
Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#217).

Original airdate 6/20/21.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.