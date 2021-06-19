KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
ROAD TRIP — To learn more about her family history, Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry (Eddie Liu) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada.READ MORE: Juneteenth Not Only a Holiday At The Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Its Part Of The Curriculum, And Has Been Over 20 Years
Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) joins forces with Kerwin Tan (guest star Ludi Lin), and Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) find themselves at a crossroads.
Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths
Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#109).
Original airdate 6/23/2021.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Gas Station Assault And Robbery
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.