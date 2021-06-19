  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, In The Dark

IN THE DARK – Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – With Nia dead and Josh aware of their involvement in the biggest case of his career, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max are forced to make some life-changing decisions.

Meanwhile, Officer Gene Clemens suspects something is awry within the department and forms an unlikely partnership with Josh.

Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#301).

Original airdate 6/23/2021.