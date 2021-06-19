WALKER – Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
WALKER TRIES TO HELP MICKI FORGIVE HER MOTHER – Micki’s (Lindsey Morgan) real mother, Mercedes (guest star Leticia Jimenez), tries to make amends with her daughter but Micki doesn’t want anything to do with her.READ MORE: Juneteenth Not Only a Holiday At The Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Its Part Of The Curriculum, And Has Been Over 20 Years
Walker (Jared Padalecki) steps in to help and lands in a heap of trouble.
Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) suffers from PTSD after what happened at the Ranch.
Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#115).READ MORE: Michigan Reports 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths
Original airdate 6/24/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Gas Station Assault And Robbery