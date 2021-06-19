  • WWJ-TV

WALKER – Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

WALKER TRIES TO HELP MICKI FORGIVE HER MOTHER – Micki’s (Lindsey Morgan) real mother, Mercedes (guest star Leticia Jimenez), tries to make amends with her daughter but Micki doesn’t want anything to do with her.

Walker (Jared Padalecki) steps in to help and lands in a heap of trouble.

Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) suffers from PTSD after what happened at the Ranch.

Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#115).

Original airdate 6/24/2021.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

 

